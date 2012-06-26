FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Italy's RCS accepts Gallimard bid for Flammarion
Sections
Featured
Trump plays tax card in NFL fight
Trump plays tax card in NFL fight
Pfizer weighs sale of consumer healthcare business
Deals
Pfizer weighs sale of consumer healthcare business
Supreme Court declines to review computer hacking cases
Cyber Risk
Supreme Court declines to review computer hacking cases
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
June 26, 2012 / 5:31 PM / in 5 years

Italy's RCS accepts Gallimard bid for Flammarion

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, June 26 (Reuters) - Italian publisher RCS MediaGroup said on Tuesday it will accept a binding offer for its French book publishing unit Flammarion from the parent company of Gallimard, valuing it at 251 million euros.

The price is somewhat below the 300 million euros expected in a second round of bidding in May.

RCS MediaGroup said it will receive about 230 million from the sale, and will post a consolidated gain of 88 million euros.

French Madrigall controls Gallimard, one of France’s leading publishers, which has been a bidder since January.

RCS, which publishes Italian daily newspaper Corriere della Sera, posted a 322 million euro loss in 2011, mainly due to a writedown of an acquisition in Spain. It is selling assets as part of a turnaround plan. (Reporting by Jennifer Clark)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.