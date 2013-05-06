FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RCS MediaGroup will close magazines if no buyer found -source
May 6, 2013 / 11:36 AM / 4 years ago

RCS MediaGroup will close magazines if no buyer found -source

MILAN, May 6 (Reuters) - Italian debt-laden publisher RCS MediaGroup will close its magazines if no buyer is found by the end of June, a source familiar with the situation told Reuters on Monday.

RCS, which plans to launch an up to 500 million euros cash call in July to continue running as a business, has also put up for sale its stable of 10 magazines as part of a relaunch plan.

The source said the board of RCS was no longer seeking a single buyer for all the magazines in a bundle.

“The alternative is to sell the single magazines one by one, or closure at June 30,” the source said. (Reporting by Claudia Cristofori, writing by Danilo Masoni, editing by Jennifer Clark)

