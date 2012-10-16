FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 16, 2012 / 11:41 AM / 5 years ago

RCS MediaGroup investor says cap hike is necessary

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Italian loss-making publisher RCS MediaGroup needs a capital increase, one of its main shareholders said on Tuesday on the sidelines of a shareholder meeting.

Diego Della Valle, who owns about 8.7 percent of RCS and is leading a power struggle against its controlling group of investors, said a capital hike will be “certainly necessary”.

“We are waiting for the plan being prepared by the CEO. As far as we are concerned, if the plan is a good one, we are ready to recapitalise the company,” said Della Valle, who is also owner of luxury shoe maker Tod‘s.

RCS’s balance sheet is under pressure because of writedowns on Spanish operations, and Italian media have speculated the company may need a capital injection of 400 million euros.

Della Valle declined to comment on the size of the possible cash call. (Reporting By Claudia Cristoferi; writing by Danilo Masoni)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
