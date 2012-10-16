UPDATE 1-RCS MediaGroup investor says cap hike is necessary

(Adds details, RCS statement)

By Claudia Cristoferi

MILAN, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Talk of a cash injection at loss-making Italian publisher RCS MediaGroup has won support from one of the company’s top shareholders, who said he was ready to support a cash call.

RCS, publisher of Italy’s leading newspaper Corriere della Sera, is under pressure because of writedowns on its Spanish operations and Italian media have speculated the company may need a capital infusion of up to 400 million euros ($517 million).

Diego Della Valle, who owns about 8.7 percent of RCS and has been highly critical of the company’s controlling group of investors, said a capital hike would certainly be necessary as part of restructuring plan being prepared by the company.

“We are waiting for the plan being prepared by the CEO. As far as we are concerned, if the plan is a good one, we are ready to recapitalise the company,” said Della Valle, also owner of luxury shoe maker Tod‘s, speaking on the sidelines of a shareholders’ meeting on Tuesday.

Della Valle left RCS’s controlling group of shareholders, who have about 58 percent of the company, in April after he opposed a management overhaul promoted by investment bank Mediobanca and the Agnelli family behind car maker Fiat SpA.

Since then, he has grabbed every opportunity to criticise the group.

The shareholders’ meeting had voted to postpone any decision on measures to boost the company’s weak capital base to December, when a new strategy plan will be ready.

RCS counts some of the country’s best-known corporate names among its investors, and ownership of a significant stake is seen by many as a gateway to Italy’s business elite.

Chief Executive Pietro Scott Jovane did not elaborate on possible measures like a capital increase in the new plan to be unveiled in December.

While Della Valle declined comment on the size of the possible cash call, Chairman Angelo Provasoli said a capital hike could not be ruled out.

RCS shares have risen about 180 percent in the last three months, giving the company a market capitalisation of around 1 billion euros, underpinned by talk of a possible takeover battle.

The stock ended down 2.4 percent on Tuesday at 1.4 euros, underperforming a 2.4 percent gain in the broader Milan index .

In a separate statement, RCS named Giuseppe Rotelli, who owns 16.5 percent of RCS but is not part of the controlling group, as chairman of a strategy committee.

The move, previously flagged by media reports, is seen by many as aimed at reinforcing the company’s controlling investor group by forestalling any alliance between Rotelli and Della Valle. ($1 = 0.7730 euros) (Writing by Danilo Masoni; Editing by David Holmes)