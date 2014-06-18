Fiat cuts RCS stake as Italian publisher makes room for new investors

MILAN, June 18 (Reuters) - Carmaker Fiat and a slew of other core shareholders in RCS MediaGroup have cut their stakes in the publisher, according to market regulator Consob, joining a trend in Italy of companies making room for new investors.

The reduction comes after RCS converted its saving shares, which pay higher dividends but carry no voting rights, into ordinary shares, diluting the holdings held by its core investors and other holders of ordinary stock.

RCS, which publishes top-selling Italian daily Corriere della Sera and pink-coloured sports newspaper Gazzetta dello Sport, approved the conversion plan in March to simplify its capital structure and make it easier to trade the stock.

In filings published on Wednesday, Consob said Fiat had cut its stake to around 16.7 percent from 20.5 percent, Italian businessman Diego Della Valle to 7.3 percent from 9 percent, tyremaker Pirelli to 4.4 percent from 5.4 percent and insurer Unipol to 4.6 percent from 5.6 percent.

Other Italian groups have seen core shareholders reducing their stakes as companies tap the market for new funds and long-standing shareholder pacts are progressively being dismantled, making room for new investors.

RCS wound up a shareholder pact blocking 60 percent of the company in October. Activist investor Amber Capital said a dispute over strategy between Della Valle and Fiat chairman John Elkann could make RCS vulnerable to other activists.

Della Valle has sought to replace RCS CEO Pietro Scott Jovane, whose strategy of turning around the loss-making company through cost cutting is supported by Fiat, with Italian media businessman and RCS investor Urbano Cairo.

Shares in RCS have lost 32 percent of their value in the last 12 months, cutting the company’s stock market capitalisation to around 730 million euros ($989 million) and clearly underperforming a 36 percent gain in Milan’s blue chip index.

At 1216 GMT, RCS shares were down almost 1 percent. ($1 = 0.7383 Euros) (Reporting by Danilo Masoni; Editing by David Holmes)