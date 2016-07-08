FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RCS bidders improve offers in last attempt to snap up publisher
July 8, 2016 / 8:40 PM / a year ago

RCS bidders improve offers in last attempt to snap up publisher

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, July 8 (Reuters) - Two rivals vying for RCS MediaGroup raised their bids on Friday in a last attempt to turn the tide in a long-running battle for control of the influential publisher.

Cairo Communication increased its takeover offer for RCS for the third time, this time proposing 0.18 of a share in itself for every RCS share, up from the 0.17 it offered in its last bid. It also sweetened its initial all-share proposal by offering an additional 0.25 euros for each RCS share tendered.

In a separate statement, a consortium made up of a group of influential RCS investors and private equity firm Investindustrial, raised its rival offer to 1 euro per RCS share from its latest bid of 0.80 euros per share. (Reporting by Agnieszka Flak; Editing by Catherine Evans)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
