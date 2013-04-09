FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Mediobanca to take up its share or RCS rights issue - sources
April 9, 2013 / 2:46 PM / in 4 years

Mediobanca to take up its share or RCS rights issue - sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, April 9 (Reuters) - Mediobanca is set to take up its share of a planned rights issue at debt-laden publisher RCS MediaGroup, sources close to the investment bank’s board said on Tuesday.

“All (board directors) have agreed that it is inevitable to participate to the capital hike and to the refinancing,” one of the sources said after a board meeting at the bank.

Mediobanca, part of a shareholder group controlling RCS, is also a creditor of the company. RCS is also in talks over a debt refinancing. (Reporting By Gianluca Semeraro, Editing by Danilo Masoni and Antonella Ciancio)

