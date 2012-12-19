FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Fiat chairman says to subscribe to RCS capital hike if plan convincing
#Autos
December 19, 2012 / 6:11 PM / in 5 years

Fiat chairman says to subscribe to RCS capital hike if plan convincing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Dec 19 (Reuters) - Italian carmaker Fiat would take part into an eventual capital increase at Italian publisher RCS Mediagroup if the plan is convincing, Fiat Chairman John Elkann said on Thursday.

Fiat SpA owns 10.5 percent in the Italian publisher, according to market regulator Consob’s website.

The publisher of Italy’s most influential newspaper, Corriere della Sera, acknowledged on Wednesday it will need a large injection of capital to accelerate its digital transition and reverse losses over the next three years.

Reporting by Claudia Cristoferi, editing by Francesca Landini

