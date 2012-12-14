FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Italy's RCS to decide on cash call on Dec. 19 - investor
#Consumer Goods and Retail
December 14, 2012 / 2:20 PM / in 5 years

Italy's RCS to decide on cash call on Dec. 19 - investor

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Loss-making Italian publisher RCS MediaGroup will decide on a capital hike when its board is expected to approve a new business plan on Dec. 19, one of its investors said on Friday.

“We will decide on the 19th,” businessman Giuseppe Rotelli said after a board meeting on Friday, when asked about the capital increase.

Sources close to the matter said earlier in November RCS was considering a cash call of at least 400 million euros.

Media reports on Friday said the plan could be delayed because shareholders have not yet reached an agreement over the capital increase.

The company, which publishes influential Italian daily Corriere della Sera, posted a nine-month net loss of 380.5 million euros, as a recession in its two main Italian and Spanish markets took its toll. (Reporting By Claudia Cristoferi)

