RCS CFO says investor pact committed to 50 pct of rights issue
#Piracy
April 15, 2013 / 9:16 AM / 4 years ago

RCS CFO says investor pact committed to 50 pct of rights issue

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, April 15 (Reuters) - Italian publisher RCS MediaGroup’s CFO Riccardo Taranto said on Monday the company’s controlling shareholders had already committed “with letters” to subscribing about 50 percent of its planned 400 million euros ($524 million) rights issue.

In a conference call to present the company’s new strategy plan, Taranto said the rights issue was “basically 91 percent” covered when guarantees by a bank underwriting consortium are taken into account. ($1 = 0.7635 euros) (Reporting By Danilo Masoni, editing by Jennifer Clark)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
