FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
RCS delays full plan approval to next year
Sections
Featured
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Lifestyle
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Interactive: Trump's impact on energy and the environment
Energy and Environment
Interactive: Trump's impact on energy and the environment
In Mosul, informers played a vital role against Islamic State
Iraq
In Mosul, informers played a vital role against Islamic State
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
December 14, 2012 / 4:06 PM / in 5 years

RCS delays full plan approval to next year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Loss-making Italian publisher RCS MediaGroup on Friday delayed full approval of a 2013-2015 business plan, and a possible capital increase to support it, to early next year.

In a statement, the company said its Dec. 19 board meeting would only discuss the financial targets of the new plan.

The entire plan, including the “the financial structure” to support it, would be approved and presented to investors with the 2012 results, it said.

RCS approved its full 2011 results in March.

Sources close to the matter said in November RCS was considering a cash call of at least 400 million euros ($524 million).

Media reports on Friday said the plan could be delayed because shareholders have not yet reached an agreement over the capital increase. ($1 = 0.7641 euros) (Reporting By Danilo Masoni)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.