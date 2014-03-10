FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RCS MediaGroup sees higher 2014 sales, narrower loss
March 10, 2014 / 3:21 PM / 4 years ago

RCS MediaGroup sees higher 2014 sales, narrower loss

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, March 10 (Reuters) - Italian publisher RCS MediaGroup forecast higher revenues and a narrower net loss in 2014 helped by expansion of its digital business and cost cutting measures.

In a statement on Monday the company, which publishes Italy’s best selling newspaper Corriere della Sera, said advertising revenues were expected to rise this year, while core profit before one-offs should treble compared to 2013.

Revenues fell to 1.31 billion euros ($1.82 billion) in 2013 from 1.51 billion euros a year before, while its net loss more than halved to 218 million euros from a loss of 507 million euros in 2012, it said.

RCS shares accelerated gains after the results and by 1510 GMT they were up 6.3 percent at 1.64 euros.

$1 = 0.7214 euros Reporting by Danilo Masoni, editing by Stephen Jewkes

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
