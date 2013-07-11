CORRECTED-RCS investor Della Valle has not bought unexercised rights - source

(corrects headline to say Della Valle has not bought unexercised rights instead of has not exercised rights)

MILAN, July 11 (Reuters) - RCS MediaGroup investor Diego Della Valle has not bought unexercised rights in the debt-laden Italian publisher’s capital hike, a source close to the matter said on Thursday.

All unexercised rights in RCS’s capital hike were sold on Thursday, representing about 11 percent of the company’s capital post-increase, according to Reuters data. (Reporting By Claudia Cristoferi, editing by Paola Arosio)