Italy's RCS takes step towards sale of stake in Dada unit
March 13, 2013 / 5:51 PM / 5 years ago

Italy's RCS takes step towards sale of stake in Dada unit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, March 13 (Reuters) - Heavily-indebted Italian publisher RCS MediaGroup on Wednesday took a step towards the possible sale of its majority stake in Internet company Dada, by asking it to allow potential bidders access to its data room for a due diligence.

RCS had already considered selling its 54.6 percent stake in Dada in 2010, but the process was put on hold a few months later after private equity fund Clessidra dropped plans for a possible bid. Dada’s market capitalization was 51 million euros at Wednesday’s close.

RCS, which owns the influential Corriere della Sera newspaper, announced in early February a large-scale restructuring that includes a capital increase and the sale of a wide range of assets.

In a statement, RCS confirmed it was looking at way to maximise the value of non-core assets and said the request made to Dada to open its data room was part of this process. (Reporting By Silvia Aloisi)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
