a year ago
Italian prosecutors to drop probe over Cairo's purchase of RCS-sources
September 21, 2016 / 10:20 AM / a year ago

Italian prosecutors to drop probe over Cairo's purchase of RCS-sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Italian prosecutors are set to shelve a probe over alleged irregularities in the acquisition of publisher RCS MediaGroup by rival Cairo Communication , two judicial sources said on Wednesday.

A consortium comprising four investors in RCS Mediagroup and private equity firm Investindustrial filed a legal complaint in July after losing out to Cairo Communication in a takeover battle for RCS.

The four investors are luxury group Tod's founder Diego Della Valle, investment bank Mediobanca, tyre maker Pirelli and insurer Unipol SAI.

Cairo took over RCS, the influential publisher of Italy's top-selling mainstream newspaper Corriere della Sera, with a cash-and-share offer that trumped the consortium's all-cash bid. (Reporting by Manuela D'Alessandro; writing by Francesca Landini)

