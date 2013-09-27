FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Chipmaker RDA Microelectronics gets $15.50/ADS buyout offer
Sections
Featured
Trump lifts foreign shipping restrictions for storm-hit Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Trump lifts foreign shipping restrictions for storm-hit Puerto Rico
Aramco listing reshapes Saudi OPEC oil policy
Energy & Environment
Aramco listing reshapes Saudi OPEC oil policy
EU budget overhang casts shadow on Brexit bill
Brexit
EU budget overhang casts shadow on Brexit bill
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 27, 2013 / 12:43 PM / 4 years ago

Chipmaker RDA Microelectronics gets $15.50/ADS buyout offer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 27 (Reuters) - RDA Microelectronics Inc said China’s state-owned Shanghai Pudong Science and Technology Investment Co Ltd offered to buy shares of the company it does not already own at $15.50 per American depositary share, valuing the radio frequency chipmaker at about $750 million.

The offer represents a premium of 11.7 percent to RDA Microelectronics’ Thursday close of $13.88.

The Shanghai-based chipmaker said its board of directors was reviewing the proposal.

Shanghai Pudong is owned by the Pudong New Area government of Shanghai.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.