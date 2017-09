Aug 7 (Reuters) - Moody’s Investors Service said on Wednesday it cut Pennsylvania’s Reading School District underlying general obligation rating two notches, to Baa2 from A3, citing the district’s narrowed fiscal position.

In addition, the rating agency also cut the district’s enhanced rating to A3 from A1. The downgrades affect about $85 million in debt and both ratings have a negative outlook, the rating agency said in a statement.