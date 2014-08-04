FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Readsoft chairman says it's a matter of price after raised Hyland bid
Sections
Featured
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
IMMIGRATION policy
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
Fed keeps rates steady; portfolio drawdown to start in October
ECONOMY
Fed keeps rates steady; portfolio drawdown to start in October
A desperate search for girl in collapsed school
Mexico earthquake
A desperate search for girl in collapsed school
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 4, 2014 / 4:21 PM / 3 years ago

Readsoft chairman says it's a matter of price after raised Hyland bid

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, Aug 4 (Reuters) - The chairman of Swedish software firm Readsoft said on Monday both Hyland and Lexmark would make good owners following a raised offer from Hyland, adding that it was a matter of price.

“Each one of these two could be very good owners for Readsoft in the future, so this is very much about the money,” Goran Larsson told Reuters.

Ohio-based Hyland raised its bid for Readsoft for a second time earlier on Monday, valuing the Swedish firm at 1.69 billion crowns ($246.4 million) and heating up a bidding war with Lexmark. (Reporting by Daniel Dickson, editing by Mia Shanley)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.