FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-RealDolmen Q1 turnover from continued operations up 6.1 pct
Sections
Featured
Rescuers search for survivors in Mexico
Mexico earthquake
Rescuers search for survivors in Mexico
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
IMMIGRATION policy
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
As Apple slows, fast-moving Chinese rivals gain
Technology
As Apple slows, fast-moving Chinese rivals gain
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Office Equipment
August 29, 2014 / 5:40 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-RealDolmen Q1 turnover from continued operations up 6.1 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 29 (Reuters) - RealDolmen Nv :

* 6.1 pct year-over-year turnover growth in continued operations

* Turnover from continuing operations in Q1 at 53.51 million euro versus 50.42 million euro a year earlier

* For FY 2014/2015 we have adjusted our expectations regarding turnover of our continued operations to be close to last year’s

* Expect REBIT margins on continued business in the first half of our fiscal year to be substantially lower than last year

* Full year we expect REBIT margins on continued business to be around mid-single digit levels Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.