4 months ago
Gazit-Globe buys rest of Extra Itaim property in Brazil
#Market News
April 27, 2017 / 7:36 AM / 4 months ago

Gazit-Globe buys rest of Extra Itaim property in Brazil

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TEL AVIV, April 27 (Reuters) -

* Israeli real estate developer Gazit-Globe said on Thursday its wholly owned subsidiary Gazit Brasil bought the remaining 30 percent stake it didn't own in the Extra Itaim property in Sao Paulo for 94 million reais ($30 million).

* Extra Itaim is located on one of the main avenues of Sao Paulo's new financial centre.

* The property is leased to Extra Hypermarket from the Casino Group.

* "The consolidation of ownership in this prime real estate block ... presents significant upside potential," Gazit Brasil CEO Mia Stark said.

* ($1 = 3.1722 reais) (Reporting by Tova Cohen)

