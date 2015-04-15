FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Financials
April 15, 2015 / 6:58 AM / 2 years ago

Patrizia bids for two Scandinavian property groups

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, April 15 (Reuters) - German real estate firm Patrizia Immobilien said on Wednesday it has submitted bids for two Scandinavian companies that indirectly own residential properties.

Patrizia is jointly with an unnamed co-investor offering 9 Norwegian crowns ($1) in cash per share for Norway’s Boligutleie Holding III AS and 9.80 Swedish crowns a share for Hyresfastigheter III Gul AB.

It said the offer was conditional upon acceptance by Hyresfastigheter III Gul AB shareholders representing more than half of stock and Boligutleie Holding III AS investors with more than 57.57 percent of shares.

$1 = 7.9493 Norwegian crowns) (Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Victoria Bryan)

