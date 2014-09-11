Poland's PHN plans big expansion of property portfolio

WARSAW, Sept 11 (Reuters) - Poland’s state-controlled real estate group PHN is planning a major expansion of its property portfolio, which it aims to almost triple in value to 5.7 billion zlotys ($1.8 billion) over the next nine years, it said on Thursday.

However, its net assets level will increase by only about 75 percent as the firm takes on debt to fund the expansion.

PHN’s real estate portfolio is worth 2 billion zlotys, with net assets worth 1.9 billion zlotys. As part of its acquisition spree, it said it could spend more than 1 billion zlotys to buy modern commercial office spaces.

One of the aims of the expansion strategy is to raise the yield on its portfolio to above 6 percent, from 4.1 percent.

PHN said dividends paid out by 2023 could be equivalent to more than half of the increase in net assets over the same period. It paid out a dividend of 2.16 zlotys per share in 2014, or a total of 100 million zlotys.

Poland’s state treasury owns a 70 percent stake in PHN, which was created by the combination of state property holdings, including Warsaw’s oldest skyscraper. The group owns 144 real estate assets, mainly in Warsaw, Lodz, Gdynia and Wroclaw.