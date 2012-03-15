FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Real Goods' quarterly revenue doubles
March 15, 2012 / 9:20 PM / 6 years ago

UPDATE 1-Real Goods' quarterly revenue doubles

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Q4 EPS breakeven vs $0.01 last year

* Q4 rev up 99.8 pct

March 15 (Reuters) - Real Goods Solar Inc’s fourth-quarter revenue almost doubled on acquisition of privately owned rival Alteris Renewables Inc.

The acquisition expanded the solar energy system installer’s footprint in fast-growing subsidy hubs such as Connecticut and New Jersey.

Solar subsidy cuts in Germany and Italy last year triggered a global glut in solar panels and drove down prices sharply, denting profits and stock prices at leading solar manufacturers.

The company, whose solar energy systems use modules from Kyocera Corp, Suntech Power and SunPower , posted break even earnings for the quarter, compared with earnings of 1 cents share last year.

Net profit fell to $0.1 million from $0.3 million, a year ago.

Revenue rose 99.8 percent to $40.3 million.

Real Goods Solar announced its plans to acquire Alteris Renewables Inc in June.

Shares of the company, which have lost about 38 percent of their value in last one year, closed at $1.50 on Thursday on the Nasdaq.

