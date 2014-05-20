FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Spain's Realia says to take a loss on French unit stake sale
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
North Korea
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
May 20, 2014 / 8:37 AM / 3 years ago

Spain's Realia says to take a loss on French unit stake sale

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, May 20 (Reuters) - Spain’s Realia said on Tuesday that the sale of its 59 percent stake in French property investment group SIIC de Paris would reduce its net debt by just over 1 billion euros ($1.37 billion) and involve a loss.

The Spanish real estate company said earlier on Tuesday it had agreed to sell the holding to France’s Eurosic.

Realia said it would bank 559 million euros from the sale, a discount to the 641-million-euro book value of the stake and implying a loss of 82 million euros. ($1 = 0.7289 Euros) (Reporting by Sonya Dowsett, Writing by Sarah White, Editing by Paul Day)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.