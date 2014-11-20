FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hispania in final talks with FCC to buy Realia stake -sources
November 20, 2014

Hispania in final talks with FCC to buy Realia stake -sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, Nov 20 (Reuters) - Spanish property investment vehicle Hispania is in talks with Spanish builder FCC to buy its stake of over 30 percent in real estate company Realia, two sources with knowledge of the matter said on Thursday.

Bankia, the other key shareholder in Realia, could also sell its stake to Hispania, one of the sources said. Shares in Realia and Hispania were earlier suspended from trading by the stock market regulator.

Bankia, FCC and Hispania declined to comment. (Reporting By Andres Gonzalez, Writing by Sonya Dowsett; Editing by Robert Hetz)

