Spain's Hispania says drops bid for Realia
July 23, 2015 / 4:25 PM / 2 years ago

Spain's Hispania says drops bid for Realia

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, July 23 (Reuters) - Spanish property investor Hispania said on Thursday it had withdrawn a bid for real estate company Realia in view of a competing offer launched in June by Inmobilaria Carso.

Carso, the property group of Mexican billionaire Carlos Slim, launched a bid for Realia in March valuing it at 0.58 euros per share, compared to Hispania’s November bid of 0.49 euros per share, around a third less than its then market value.

Realia is majority-owned by lender Bankia and Spanish builder and services company FCC. (Reporting By Sonya Dowsett, editing by John Stonestreet)

