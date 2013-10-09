FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bankia, FCC looking to sell majority stake in Realia - sources
October 9, 2013 / 9:32 AM / in 4 years

Bankia, FCC looking to sell majority stake in Realia - sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, Oct 9 (Reuters) - Spain’s bailed-out lender Bankia and construction group FCC are looking to sell their controlling stake in property firm Realia and are close to appointing an adviser, three people familiar with the situation said.

The shareholders own nearly 58 percent of Realia, which has a market capitalisation of nearly 200 million euros ($272 million) and is one of the rare Spanish property groups to survive a 2008 real estate crash as rivals went bankrupt.

FCC and Bankia declined to comment. ($1 = 0.7355 euros) (Reporting by Sarah White and Sonya Dowsett, Editing by Clare Kane)

