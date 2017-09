Nov 12 (Reuters) - Realia Business SA :

* 9-month revenue up 15.9 percent to 89.66 million euros

* 9-month EBITDA down 29.5 percent at 22 million euros

* 9-month net loss 14.67 million euros versus net loss 17.26 million euros last year

* Net financial debt 1.08 billion euros at Sept 30 versus 1.71 billion euros last year Source text: bit.ly/1sAGXqI Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)