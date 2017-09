Jan 8 (Reuters) - Euronext:

* 160,505 new ordinary shares issued by Realites will be listed on Alternext Paris as of Jan. 12

* Reference price of 10.28 euros per share for Realites capital increase

* Realites share capital issue is reserved for certain dedicated persons and new number of Realites outstanding shares is 2,592,343 (Gdynia Newsroom:)