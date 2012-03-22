FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Realkredit says to issue 8-12 bln in senior debt
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Wildfires kill 17 in California
U.S.
Wildfires kill 17 in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
March 22, 2012 / 12:46 PM / 6 years ago

Realkredit says to issue 8-12 bln in senior debt

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KØBENHAVN, March 22 (Reuters) - Danske Bank’s mortgage lending arm, Realkredit Danmark, will issue between 8 billion and 12 billion crowns ($1.42 billion - $2.13 billion) in senior debt to comply with increasing requirements for supplementary collateral for issued mortgage bonds, the company said.

Realkredit will issue three bonds issues with maturities of two years, three and a half years and five years, with possible further issuance, Realkredit Danmark A/S said in a statement.

Issuance will begin before the end of March, it said.

The bonds will be issued from Realkredit’s Capital Centre S and Capital Centre T, it said. ($1 = 5.6374 Danish crowns) (Reporting by John Acher)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.