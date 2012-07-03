FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-RealNetworks CEO resigns
July 3, 2012

UPDATE 1-RealNetworks CEO resigns

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 3 (Reuters) - Online media company RealNetworks Inc said its Chief Executive Thomas Nielsen has resigned as the board did not consider him suitable for the job.

Chairman and founder Rob Glaser has been appointed interim CEO and the company has begun search for a new CEO.

“The board and Thomas mutually agreed that the CEO position wasn’t the right fit,” Glaser said in a statement.

Nielsen, who became chief executive in November 2011, earlier worked with Adobe Systems.

The company, known for its Real media player and Rhapsody music streaming service, has reported losses for the last five quarters.

