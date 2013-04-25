FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-BRIEF-Realty Income Corp reports Q1 adjusted FFO per share $0.61
April 25, 2013 / 2:15 PM / in 4 years

CORRECTED-BRIEF-Realty Income Corp reports Q1 adjusted FFO per share $0.61

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects company name in headline to Realty Income Corp from Record) April 25 (Reuters) - Realty Income Corp : * Record operating results for first quarter 2013 announced by Realty income * Q1 adjusted FFO per share $0.61 * Q1 FFO per share $0.54 * Sees FY 2013 adjusted FFO per share $2.32 to $2.38 * Q1 FFO per share view $0.58 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S * FY 2013 FFO per share view $2.37 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S * Affo per share for 2013 should range from $2.33 to $2.39 per share * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage

