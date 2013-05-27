Rising costs weigh on H1 profit at Kenya's Rea Vipingo

NAIROBI, May 27 (Reuters) - Kenyan agricultural firm Rea Vipingo posted a 7 percent drop in first-half pretax profit to 281 million shillings ($3.3 million) due to a jump in its cost of sales, it said on Monday.

The sisal producer said it expected prices and sales to remain at “satisfactory levels” in the remainder of its financial year ending September.

It blamed rising costs at its Tanzanian estates for driving its cost of sales for the six months ended March to 667 million shillings from 637 million the year before.

Earnings per share dropped to 3.18 shillings from 3.47 shillings, it added.

“The continued unreliable grid power supply situation continues to contribute to higher energy costs as we are forced to use diesel generators for extended periods,” the company said in a statement.