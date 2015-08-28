Rebekah Brooks returning to News Corp as UK chief - FT

Aug 28 (Reuters) - Rebekah Brooks will return to News Corp as chief executive of its UK division, the Financial Times reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

Brooks is returning one year after being cleared of all charges related to the phone-hacking scandal that rocked Britain about four years ago, the Financial Times said on Friday. (on.ft.com/1JBZNLa)

Her return could be as soon as September, people familiar with the situation told the paper. (Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)