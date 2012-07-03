FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-REC share issue hit by bondholder vote
#Credit Markets
July 3, 2012 / 1:31 PM / in 5 years

UPDATE 1-REC share issue hit by bondholder vote

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds detail)

OSLO, July 3 (Reuters) - Ailing solar equipment company Renewable Energy Corp may have to scrap plans to raise 1.675 billion crowns ($281 million) in a share issue after bondholders rejected the Norwegian group’s call for changes to a convertible bond.

REC, attempting a debt restructuring, had planned to sell 1.12 million new shares in a private placement for 1.5 crowns each, conditional on convertible bond holders voting in favour of certain amendments.

A bondholder meeting on Tuesday did not approve the changes to the bond loan agreement, REC said.

Struggling through a global silicon glut and high costs, REC earlier this year closed down its last production plants in Norway to focus on operations in Singapore and the United States.

REC shares were up 1.7 percent at 1330 GMT. ($1 = 5.9711 Norwegian crowns) (Reporting by Victoria Klesty and Henrik Oliver Stolen; Editing by Dan Lalor)

