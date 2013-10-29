India REC seeks bids to raise at least 5 bln rupees via bonds - sources

MUMBAI, Oct 29 (Reuters) - India’s Rural Electrification Corp Ltd (REC) has invited bids on Wednesday to raise at least 5 billion rupees ($81.29 million) through an issue of five-year bonds, two sources with direct knowledge of the deal said.

REC is expected to be followed by Power Finance Corp and other regular issuers after the central bank stuck to script with a widely-expected 25 basis points repo rate hike and a similar cut in marginal standing facility rate. ($1 = 61.5050 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Sunil Nair)