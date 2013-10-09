FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India's REC sets cut-off for bond sale; may raise up to 30 bln rupees
October 9, 2013 / 7:27 AM / 4 years ago

India's REC sets cut-off for bond sale; may raise up to 30 bln rupees

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, Oct 9 (Reuters) - India’s Rural Electrification Corp Ltd (REC) has set the cut-off for its three-year bonds at 9.05 percent and five-year bonds at 9.24 percent, three sources with direct knowledge of the matter said.

The state-run firm may raise as much as 30 billion rupees ($484.9 million) from the bond sale, the sources said.

The company had invited bids on Wednesday to raise at least 3 billion rupees via bonds.

Some Indian companies are rushing to take advantage of a bond rally following a surprise cut in an overnight interest rate on Monday. ($1 = 61.8650 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

