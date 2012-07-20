FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
REC said named in trade case filed by Chinese producers
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 20, 2012 / 12:16 PM / in 5 years

REC said named in trade case filed by Chinese producers

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, July 20 (Reuters) - Norway’s Renewable Energy Corporation has been named a respondent in a trade case filing initiated by Chinese producers against polysilicon imports from United States into China, REC said in a statement on Friday.

“REC Silicon denies any wrongdoing in this respect and regrets this escalation of the solar industry trade war,” the firm added.

“REC believes that this trade case has been provoked by the solar trade war initiated by SolarWorld in the United States which has resulted in the imposition of preliminary antidumping and countervailing duties against Chinese solar cells being imported into the United States,” the firm said.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.