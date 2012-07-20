REC said named in trade case filed by Chinese producers

OSLO, July 20 (Reuters) - Norway’s Renewable Energy Corporation has been named a respondent in a trade case filing initiated by Chinese producers against polysilicon imports from United States into China, REC said in a statement on Friday.

“REC Silicon denies any wrongdoing in this respect and regrets this escalation of the solar industry trade war,” the firm added.

“REC believes that this trade case has been provoked by the solar trade war initiated by SolarWorld in the United States which has resulted in the imposition of preliminary antidumping and countervailing duties against Chinese solar cells being imported into the United States,” the firm said.