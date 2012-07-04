UPDATE 1-Norway's REC revises terms for share offer

(Adds spokesman, shares, detail)

OSLO, July 4 (Reuters) - Renewable Energy Corp (REC) , the Norwegian manufacturer of solar power equipment, has revised the terms of its offer to shareholders as it attempts to restructure its debt after bondholders blocked its previous offer.

The company said on Wednesday that it would take up a new 2 billion Norwegian crown ($335.3 million) bank debt facility after a bondholder meeting on Tuesday failed to approve the changes to a bond loan agreement.

The bank facility, which matures in April 2014, has to be in place by August 17 for REC to meet the new conditions for completion of its private placement. The revised proposal is to be voted on at an extraordinary general meeting at the end of July.

“The most important thing is to get the meeting’s approval,” spokesman Mikkel Toerud said. “But the main owners support this solution, so we feel confident.”

Toerud added that REC has approached a higher number of shareholders with this new round and that REC’s banks had agreed to extend the expiration of the loan facility by a year.

REC has raised 1.3 billion Norwegian crowns in a private placement of nearly 867 million new shares at a subscription price of 1.50 crowns per share, plus a subsequent offering with gross proceeds of up to 375 million crowns.

Struggling through a global silicon glut and high costs, REC closed down its last production plants in Norway this year to focus on operations in Singapore and the United States.

The company’s shares fell 3.7 percent by 0920 GMT on Wednesday, having been suspended since before the result of the bondholders’ vote on Tuesday. ($1 = 5.9642 Norwegian crowns) (Reporting by Victoria Klesty and Henrik Oliver Stolen; Editing by David Goodman)