Solar firm REC to halt silicon output in Norway

* Silicon wafer plant at Heroeya to be shuttered * Firm cites Chinese competition, falling prices OSLO, April 24 (Reuters) - Norway-based solar energy firm Renewable Energy Corp., struggling through a global silicon glut, said on Tuesday it would close its last production plant in Norway to focus on operations in Singapore and the United States. It said production of monocrystalline wafers at Heroeya, south of Oslo, would likely cease in the second quarter, affecting 460 jobs. Last month it announced the shutdown of a similar plant in northern Norway. Chief executive Ole Enger said a production boom in China had pushed down wafer prices by a third in the past year, more than offsetting cost savings achieved by the Norwegian plant managers. "Significant continued losses were to be expected from the wafer operations at Heroeya going forward," he said. "We therefore have no choice but to discontinue our operations in Norway." Silicon wafers the key components of solar power cells. The value of fixed assets at the Heroeya wafer plant were written down to zero in 2011. Renewable Energy Corp., known as REC, still produces wafers and solar modules in Singapore and silicon materials in the United States. The company said it would provide an update on the solar market with its first-quarter financial results on Wednesday. (Reporting by Walter Gibbs; editing by Sofina Mirza-Reid)