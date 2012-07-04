RPT-Norway's REC revises terms for share offer

(Repeats to additional Reuters clients)

OSLO, July 4 (Reuters) - Norwegian solar equipment maker Renewable Energy Corp (REC) has changed the terms in its offer to shareholders after bondholders blocked its previous offer, the firm said on Wednesday.

“This proposal replaces the previously proposed private placement, convertible bond refinancing and subsequent offering,” REC said.

It has raised 1.3 million Norwegian crowns ($217.97 million), in a private placement of 866,666,667 new shares at a subscription price of 1.50 crowns per share, and in addition made a subsequent offering with gross proceeds of up to 375 million crowns. ($1 = 5.9642 Norwegian crowns) (Reporting by Victoria Klesty)