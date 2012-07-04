FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
RPT-Norway's REC revises terms for share offer
Sections
Featured
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
U.S.
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Trump seeks immigration crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
Trump seeks immigration crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
July 4, 2012 / 7:56 AM / 5 years ago

RPT-Norway's REC revises terms for share offer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Repeats to additional Reuters clients)

OSLO, July 4 (Reuters) - Norwegian solar equipment maker Renewable Energy Corp (REC) has changed the terms in its offer to shareholders after bondholders blocked its previous offer, the firm said on Wednesday.

“This proposal replaces the previously proposed private placement, convertible bond refinancing and subsequent offering,” REC said.

It has raised 1.3 million Norwegian crowns ($217.97 million), in a private placement of 866,666,667 new shares at a subscription price of 1.50 crowns per share, and in addition made a subsequent offering with gross proceeds of up to 375 million crowns. ($1 = 5.9642 Norwegian crowns) (Reporting by Victoria Klesty)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.