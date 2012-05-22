FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
REC in talks with banks to extend 2013 loans -CEO
May 22, 2012

REC in talks with banks to extend 2013 loans -CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, May 22 (Reuters) - Norwegian solar equipment firm Renewable Energy Corp. aims to extend its loans due next year as it struggles to stay afloat through what it sees as a temporary downturn in its markets, its top executive said on Tuesday.

“We are... in talks with our banks to extend our loan agreements so that we can get through this period,” Chief Executive Ole Enger said.

REC has 1.9 billion Norwegian crowns ($319.10 million) in cash. ($1 = 5.9543 Norwegian crowns) (Reporting by Joachim Dagenborg)

