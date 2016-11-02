FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
REC says no end in sight for U.S.-China solar silicon trade row
November 2, 2016 / 8:00 AM / 10 months ago

REC says no end in sight for U.S.-China solar silicon trade row

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

OSLO, Nov 2 (Reuters) - REC CEO Tore Torvund made the following statements regarding the ongoing solar silicon products trade dispute between the United States and China:

** Regarding China's tax of 25 pct on polysilicon from U.S. producers: "It's difficult to find a solution with so many parties involved, and the (U.S.) election is coming up

** "We are not very optimistic to find a solution to the trade war in the short term but we are working on it"

** "We have to plan for there not to be a resolution for this"

** "More than 80 pct of REC's market is closed due to the trade war"

** REC earlier on Wednesday announced in its Q3 report it will cut costs further and that another 70 jobs will be cut

** Due to trade row CEO says guidance for FBR production in Q4 is cut to 2,260 mt from 4,710 mt in guidance from July 21

** CEO now expects total Q4 polysilicon production at 3,280 mt compared to 5,520 mt seen in July

** CEO now sees Q4 semiconductor production at 680 mt compared to 260 mt in July (Reporting by Ole Petter Skonnord, editing by Terje Solsvik)

