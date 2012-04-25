FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Norway's REC Q1 profit above forecast
April 25, 2012 / 5:15 AM / 5 years ago

Norway's REC Q1 profit above forecast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, April 25 (Reuters) - Ailing solar equipment maker Renewable Energy Corp. (REC.OL) reported first-quarter core earnings above expectations on Wednesday after announcing it would close its remaining production capacity in Norway.

The Norwegian company said there had been a sharp decline in average selling prices for all products and reduced sales volume of wafers in the quarter.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) fell to 455 million Norwegian crowns ($79.4 million) from 1.45 billion crowns in the same period a year ago, above the mean estimate of 393 million in a Reuters poll. (Reporting by Victoria Klesty)

