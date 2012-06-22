UPDATE 1-REC to take $590 mln charge, plans share issue

* To take 3.5 bln NOK impairment charge in Q2

* To raise 1.3 bln NOK in share sale

* To sell shares at NOK 1.5 vs NOK 2.92 last close (Adds detail)

OSLO, June 22 (Reuters) - Struggling solar equipment firm Renewable Energy Corp. (REC) will take a 3.5 billion norwegian crowns ($589 million) impairment charge in the second quarter and plans to raise 1.3 billion crowns to pay down debt, it said on Friday.

Oslo-based REC, which has struggled with weak demand and high costs, plans to sell 866.7 million new shares in a private placement for 1.5 crowns each, well below the share’s last close at 2.92 crowns.

“The proceeds from the private placement will be used for a partial cash redemption of 100 million euros of the company’s outstanding convertible bonds, investments related to sustaining a leading industry position, strengthening of the balance sheet and general corporate purposes,” REC said.

It added that the planned impairment charge relates primarily to its Singapore wafer, cell & module facility.

“The impairment charge to be recognized in the second quarter is primarily driven by expectation of further reduction to module prices, and is subject to changes in key assumptions up to the reporting of the second quarter,” it added.

It will also book an additional expense related to closing its Heroya 3&4 operations in Norway, lowering its earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) by 750 million in the second quarter. ($1 = 5.9419 Norwegian krones) (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)