REC to sell new shares, takes reorganization charge
#Credit Markets
June 22, 2012 / 6:16 AM / in 5 years

REC to sell new shares, takes reorganization charge

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, June 22 (Reuters) - Norwegian solar equipment firm Renewable Energy Corp. (REC) plans to sell 866.7 million new shares for 1.5 crowns each to raise 1.3 billion crowns ($218.79 million) and will take a further reorganization charge, it said on Friday.

“The proceeds from the Private Placement will be used for a partial cash redemption of 100 million euros of the company’s outstanding convertible bonds, investments related to sustaining a leading industry position, strengthening of the balance sheet and general corporate purposes,” REC said.

It added it expects to take an additional charge related to closing its Herøya 3&4 operations, lowering its earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) by 750 million in the second quarter. ($1 = 5.9419 Norwegian crowns) (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi)

