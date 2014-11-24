UPDATE 2-China's Bluestar to buy REC Solar for $640 mln

* China National Blue Star to buy REC Solar for $640

* REC Solar shareholders expected to receive NOK 107 per share

* REC Solar up 10 pct at 103 crowns 1430 GMT (Adds REC Solar chairman, analyst, background, updates share reaction)

By Balazs Koranyi and Stine Jacobsen

OSLO, Nov 24 (Reuters) - China National Bluestar has agreed to buy solar panel maker REC Solar for 4.34 billion Norwegian crowns ($640 million) and is planning to combine it with another Norwegian asset it picked up in 2011.

The deal comes nearly a year and a half after REC spun off its solar panel arm, moving its headquarters to Singapore from Norway, one of the most expensive countries in the world, and effectively putting the company up for sale.

“It was expected something would be announced, as they worked on finding a buyer for the company,” Swedbank Investment Strategist Peter Hermanrud said, adding that the bid was lower than he had expected.

Potential alternative bids could come from other Chinese or Japanese companies or from SolarCity Corp, the largest U.S. solar panel installer, as it would be a good opportunity to secure capacity, Hermanrud added.

At 1431 GMT, REC Solar shares traded 10 percent higher at 103 crowns, below the 107 per share after transaction costs shareholders, according to REC Solar, are expected to receive.

“Approximately 107 crowns is the best we can say. It could be under, it could be a little bit more,” chairman of REC Solar Ole Enger said.

Bluestar said it would pay 108.50 per share - a 15.9 percent premium to the stock’s last close - and combine it with its solar grade silicon maker Elkem, which was bought in 2011 for $2 billion in one of the biggest industrial takeovers by a Chinese group in Europe.

The deal was unanimously recommended by REC Solar’s board of directors.

“The centre of gravity within solar power has certainly moved from Europe to Asia,” Enger said. “We have tried to be realistic and that’s why we in the past year have been quite active trying to take part in consolidation in the industry.”

REC Solar has continued to struggle with weak markets and poor margins this year and its third-quarter sales and profit both fell sharply compared with the previous quarter as solar panel prices fell by nearly 5 percent on the quarter.

Nomura is acting as financial adviser to REC Solar while DNB Markets is acting as financial adviser to Elkem. (Additional reporting by Ole Petter Skonnord; Editing by Mark Potter and Susan Thomas)