U.S. says Iron Mountain must divest assets to acquire Recall Holdings
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
March 31, 2016 / 4:35 PM / a year ago

U.S. says Iron Mountain must divest assets to acquire Recall Holdings

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, March 31 (Reuters) - The U.S. Department of Justice on Thursday said it will require data management firm Iron Mountain Inc to divest its records management assets as a condition for acquiring its Australian rival Recall Holdings Ltd.

In a statement, the department said since both companies offer records management services they would divest related assets in 15 U.S. metropolitan areas, including Detroit, San Diego, Atlanta and Seattle in order to proceed with the $2.6 billion acquisition. (Reporting by Susan Heavey and David Alexander)

