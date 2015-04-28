Iron Mountain to buy Recall Holdings for about $2.2 bln

April 28 (Reuters) - Document and data storage services company Iron Mountain Inc said it will buy Australia-listed data protection services provider Recall Holdings Ltd for about $2.2 billion in cash and stock.

Recall shareholders have the option to receive either 0.1722 Iron Mountain shares or A$8.50 in cash for every share they own.

The total cash consideration cannot exceed A$225 million ($179 million), Iron Mountain said.

Atlanta, Georgia-based Recall rejected an offer of A$7 per share from Boston-based Iron Mountain in December, saying the premium was too low.

Iron Mountain said on Tuesday it would establish a secondary listing on the Australian Securities Exchange once the transaction is completed.

Shares of the company rose 5.5 percent to $38.25 on the New York Stock Exchange.

Recall shares closed at A$7.62 on Tuesday on the Australian Stock Exchange. The deal was announced after close of the Australian market.

Goldman Sachs was the financial adviser and Weil, Gotshal & Manges LLP and Minter Ellison legal counsels to Iron Mountain.

Bank of America and UBS advised Recall.

($1 = 1.25 Australian dollars)