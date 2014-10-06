MOVES-Charles Storm named VP, property & casualty, at Willis of Tampa

Oct 6 (Reuters) - Willis North America, a unit of global risk adviser Willis Group Holdings, announced the appointment of Charles Storm as vice president, property and casualty, at Willis of Tampa.

Storm will work for business development and client retention, with a focus on serving clients with property and casualty risks. He will also work to expand Willis’s regional footprint, the company said.

Storm has more than 23 years of experience in the insurance industry. He has previously worked as vice president of Oswald Companies. (Reporting By Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bangalore)